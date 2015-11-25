MILAN Nov 25 Telecom Italia said on Wednesday its board had added a request by shareholder Vivendi to the agenda for a shareholder meeting due on December 15.

Vivendi, whose chairman and top investor is influential French businessman Vincent Bollore, has gradually built up a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia to become its largest shareholder.

The French media group wants to increase the number of board members at the Italian telecom incumbent to 17 from the current 13 and appoint three of its own top executives and a French consultant to its board. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)