21 hours ago
Telecom Italia to name Genish chief for operations, says no plans to merge with Mediaset
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 28, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 21 hours ago

Telecom Italia to name Genish chief for operations, says no plans to merge with Mediaset

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) will announce on Friday the arrival of Amos Genish as general manager in charge of operations, the company's executive chairman said, confirming a report by Reuters.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who also serves as CEO of Vivendi , told analysts on a conference call he rejected M&A speculation that has appeared in press reports, though he added that looking at possible M&A activity was part of the responsibilities of the company's top management.

Referring to TIM's Brazilian unit, which according to some reports could be put up for sale, he said the unit was part of TIM and was doing a good job, declining to elaborate further.

De Puyfontaine also said a merger with broadcaster Mediaset , where Vivendi has built up a stake of 29 percent, he said it was not on the agenda.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Silvia Aloisi

