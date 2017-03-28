ROME, March 28 Telecom Italia auditors
have told the company its top investor Vivendi is in a
position to influence other board members even without de-facto
controlling the company, the phone group's chairman Giuseppe
Recchi said on Tuesday.
Responding to questions before the Senate, Recchi said the
company would detail the discussions that took place between its
board and auditors in a statement requested by market watchdog
Consob later on Tuesday.
The influence of the French group on Telecom Italia has come
into the spotlight after Vivendi also took a significant holding
at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, leading to speculation
over whether it plans to combine the two companies.
Italy's communications regulator is now looking into
Vivendi's stakebuilding at Mediaset given domestic anti-trust
regulations that prevent companies from having an excessive
market share both in telecommunications and media.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)