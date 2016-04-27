MILAN, April 27 Italian phone group Telecom
Italia has appointed Vivendi CEO Arnaud de
Puyfontaine as its vice chairman, three sources close to the
matter said, in a sign of the French media firm further
tightening its grip on the company.
In less than a year, Vivendi has become Telecom Italia's top
shareholder with a 24.9 percent stake, increasingly taking an
active role at the heavily-indebted Italian group.
Former Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano resigned last month
after disagreements over strategy with the new top investor.
One of the sources said De Puyfontaine's appointment may
lead to the French executive eventually replacing Giuseppe
Recchi as Telecom Italia's chairman.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)