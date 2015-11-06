PARIS Nov 6 European media group Vivendi will not oppose Telecom Italia's proposal to convert saving shares into ordinary stock despite the resulting dilution Vivendi's current 20 percent stake, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Telecom Italia will propose the share conversion at a shareholder meeting in December.

Vivendi, which is led by Chairman Vincent Bollore, became Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder over the summer and has said it wants to work with the phone group to achieve better distribution of its television and music content.

After the conversion, Vivendi's stake will be just under 14 percent. Vivendi is not concerned that the savings share conversion will affect its ability to achieve its aims at Telecom Italia, said the person.

Italy's biggest phone group said in a statement on Thursday the conversion would simplify its capital structure, increase the free float of readily tradeable shares, boost liquidity and help pay for planned investments in fixed and mobile networks. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Laurence Frost)