MILAN Nov 17 Vivendi owns a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia, but does not own any savings shares or other financial instruments in Italy's biggest telecoms group, the French media company said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued at the behest of Italian market regulator Consob, Vivendi reiterated it had had no "direct or indirect" contact with Xavier Niel, a French business tycoon who has built a potential 15 percent stake in Telecom Italia, or with other investors interested in the Italian group.

Italian authorities are investigating the possibility that Niel and Vivendi - the top investor in Telecom Italia - acted in concert. The French group had previously disclosed a stake of 20.031 percent.

Consob met Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine in Rome on Monday after holding a similar meeting with Niel at the beginning of November.

Vivendi also denied having had any contacts with Telecom Italia ahead of its decision earlier this month to convert savings shares into ordinary ones.

Vivendi's stake will likely decrease to just under 14 percent if all of Telecom Italia's saving shares are handed in. The French group is trying to secure four board seats at Telecom Italia before its stake falls.

Telecom Italia shares were up 0.8 percent by 0827 GMT, broadly in line with Milan's blue-chip index. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)