ROME Nov 23 Vivendi's stake of around
20 percent in Telecom Italia does not necessarily constitute a
dominant position, the Italian company's chairman said on
Monday.
"The fact that Vivendi holds a significant stake in Telecom
does not necessarily mean it exercises a dominant influence,"
Giuseppe Recchi said in a parliamentary hearing.
The French media group has gradually built up a 20.1 percent
stake in Telecom Italia to become its largest
shareholder and now wants to increase the number of board
members to 17 from the current 13 to accommodate four of its own
representatives.
A group of Italian and foreign funds said last Thursday
Vivendi's proposal for additional members on the board raised
governance concerns and questions about its intentions for the
Italian phone group.
A board meeting scheduled for last Friday to discuss
Vivendi's proposal for additional board members was postponed.
"The board will meet on Wednesday," Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Marco Patuano said on the sidelines of the
parliamentary hearing.
He said a company that had 20 percent of capital and that
wanted to sit on the board was an example of "good governance".
Vivendi refrained at first from asking for board seats and
in September the group's CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said the
issue was not on the table.
But since then another French billionaire has emerged as
potentially the No. 2 investor, with Xavier Niel, the founder of
French telecoms group Iliad, having disclosed he holds
call options relating to a 15.1 percent stake.
Patuano said after a plan to convert savings shares into
ordinary stock, Vivendi's stake would be cut to around 13.7
percent while Niel's potential position would be cut to around
10-10.2 percent.
The Telecom Italia CEO also said the group was ready to
cooperate with Italian utility Enel in its plans to
roll out a last-mile ultra-broadband telecom network using its
infrastructure.
But he added that while Telecom Italia was prepared to rent
broadband infrastructure from Enel, he did not see the need to
do so as a shareholder.
Earlier this month Enel said it had set up a company to
manage its broadband plans.
