ROME Nov 23 Vivendi's stake of around 20 percent in Telecom Italia does not necessarily constitute a dominant position, the Italian company's chairman said on Monday.

"The fact that Vivendi holds a significant stake in Telecom does not necessarily mean it exercises a dominant influence," Giuseppe Recchi said in a parliamentary hearing.

The French media group has gradually built up a 20.1 percent stake in Telecom Italia to become its largest shareholder and now wants to increase the number of board members to 17 from the current 13 to accommodate four of its own representatives.

A group of Italian and foreign funds said last Thursday Vivendi's proposal for additional members on the board raised governance concerns and questions about its intentions for the Italian phone group.

A board meeting scheduled for last Friday to discuss Vivendi's proposal for additional board members was postponed.

"The board will meet on Wednesday," Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on the sidelines of the parliamentary hearing.

He said a company that had 20 percent of capital and that wanted to sit on the board was an example of "good governance".

Vivendi refrained at first from asking for board seats and in September the group's CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said the issue was not on the table.

But since then another French billionaire has emerged as potentially the No. 2 investor, with Xavier Niel, the founder of French telecoms group Iliad, having disclosed he holds call options relating to a 15.1 percent stake.

Patuano said after a plan to convert savings shares into ordinary stock, Vivendi's stake would be cut to around 13.7 percent while Niel's potential position would be cut to around 10-10.2 percent.

The Telecom Italia CEO also said the group was ready to cooperate with Italian utility Enel in its plans to roll out a last-mile ultra-broadband telecom network using its infrastructure.

But he added that while Telecom Italia was prepared to rent broadband infrastructure from Enel, he did not see the need to do so as a shareholder.

