MILAN Nov 25 Telecom Italia said on
Wednesday a request by top investor Vivendi that its
board be enlarged would be added to the agenda of a shareholder
meeting on Dec. 15.
Vivendi, whose chairman and top investor is influential
French businessman Vincent Bollore, has gradually built up a
stake of around 20 percent in Telecom Italia to become its
largest shareholder.
The French media group has said it wants to increase the
number of board members at Telecom Italia to 17 from the current
13 to accommodate four of its own representatives.
A group of Italian and foreign funds said last week
Vivendi's proposal for additional board members raised
governance concerns and questions about its intentions for the
Italian phone group.
In a letter to shareholders posted on its website, Telecom
Italia said Vivendi's request was legitimate, adding it had
properly exercised its right to have its request added to the
Dec. 15 agenda.
"The board looks with favour on shareholders taking part in
the active life of a company," it said.
Vivendi has put forward as board nominees its Chief
Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Roussel, Chief Financial Officer Hervé Philippe and
French consultant Felicité Herzog.
The funds worried by Vivendi's move have also raised
concerns about the lack of protection against the Vivendi
directors' ability to influence the fortunes of a company the
French group competes with.
"The suitability of the candidates appears undisputable,"
Telecom Italia said.
In a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Telecom Italia
chairman Giuseppe Recchi said Vivendi's stake of around 20
percent did not necessarily constitute a dominant position.
At the end of October French tycoon Xavier Niel emerged as
potentially Telecom Italia's second-biggest shareholder thanks
to call options relating to a 15 percent stake.
The stakes of Vivendi and Niel will both be reduced after a
plan to convert Telecom Italia savings shares into ordinary
stock is completed.
