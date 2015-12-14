* Telecom Italia board does not reflect shareholder base-Vivendi

* French group to abstain from vote on savings share conversion

* Vivendi wants seats on Telecom Italia board, most funds opposed

* Both sides set for showdown at Dec. 15 shareholder meeting (Adds quotes, context)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Dec 14 Telecom Italia is like a "rudderless ship" because its board does not reflect its shareholder base, leading investor Vivendi said on Monday, signalling growing frustration as its push for board seats risks being defeated.

The comments by Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine come after the French group said it would abstain from voting on a proposal to convert Telecom Italia's savings shares into ordinary stock at a Dec. 15 shareholder meeting.

That makes it difficult for the conversion to be approved as it needs a two-thirds majority of shareholders attending the meeting to back it. Vivendi owns 20 percent of Telecom Italia.

It also sets the scene for a broader showdown between Vivendi, Telecom Italia's board and investment funds that are big shareholders in the Italian group and support the conversion.

The clash could add to the problems of a heavily-indebted company, which has long struggled with a lack of clear strategy and is seen as a takeover target because of its weakness.

Telecom Italia's board approved the proposal to convert its 6 billion savings shares last month, in a move that helps it to raise cash but also dilutes the holdings of both Vivendi and Xavier Niel, a French entrepreneur who has also recently taken an interest in the company.

Vivendi has invested more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in Telecom Italia since June and has asked to appoint four of its representatives to the board.

But that request is also likely to be rejected at Tuesday's meeting as leading proxy advisers have recommended the funds vote against it, infuriating the French group.

VALUATION QUESTIONED

"For a quality company like Telecom Italia, having a board that does not reflect its shareholder structure is like having a rudderless ship," de Puyfontaine told Corriere della Sera daily in an interview on Monday.

"Telecom Italia needs leadership cohesion between its board, its chairman and management team to achieve key projects for the country. First among them, the broadband network, an issue where we are on the same page with the government of (Prime Minister) Matteo Renzi," he said, in a nod to the centre-left prime minister.

Telecom Italia's savings shares, which had closed the gap with ordinary shares in recent weeks because of expectations the conversion would pass, fell 8 percent to 0.9085 euros on Monday. Ordinary shares rose 2.5 percent to 1.125 euros.

In the absence of a last-minute compromise, the meeting could end with both sides nursing a defeat, although Vivendi could then ask for another shareholder meeting to be convened.

The conversion would dilute Vivendi's stake to around 14 percent. De Puyfontaine said on Monday that the group was "absolutely in favour" of the plan but did not agree with the terms, which currently require a cash payment of 9.5 euro cents to convert a saving share into an ordinary share.

He said a bigger payment, such as 12.5 or 15 euro cents would earn Telecom Italia more cash and be more in line with what he said was the historic 20 percent spread between the two classes of shares. ($1 = 0.9130 euros)

(additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris)