ROME Aug 6 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore on Thursday to discuss the French media group's investment in Italy's largest phone company Telecom Italia, an Italian government source said.

Renzi's aide Andrea Guerra was also present at the meeting, according to the source. No more details were immediately available.

Telecom Italia's board meets on Thursday to approve its first-half results.

In June, Vivendi raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.

