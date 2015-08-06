ROME Aug 6 Vivendi's Chairman Vincent Bollore, who met Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday, wants to be a long-term investor in Telecom Italia and is not seeking to dictate the company's strategy, according to a source close to the matter.

Bollore does not want to sit on Telecom Italia's board but aims to develop the company and offer Vivendi's media and entertainment content to Telecom Italia's distribution platform, the source said.

Vivendi became Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder in June, with a stake of just under 15 percent.