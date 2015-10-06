MILAN Oct 6 French media group Vivendi raised its stake in Telecom Italia by buying shares between Sept. 4 and Oct. 2 for around 738 million euros ($828 million), the Italian company said on Tuesday.

Vivendi had earlier said that it had increased its holding in Telecom Italia to 19.9 percent from 15.5 percent.

According to Telecom Italia's statement, the shares were bought both on and off the market. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)