MILAN Nov 28 Telecom Italia and its
controlling shareholder Vivendi have agreed their first
content partnership which will give the Italian phone company's
customers access to short, original series designed for mobile
devices.
* Vivendi has been keen to invest in telecom operators to
distribute its content. The French media company has built up
its holding in Telecom Italia and is now its largest shareholder
with about 23 percent.
* The new partnership envisages the Italian launch of
Vivendi's STUDIO+, a new application dedicated to the viewing of
contents produced and filmed for smartphones.
* TIM customers will have access to original titles that can
be viewed using the new applicationon mobile devices by using
their networks, Wi-Fi or offline.
* Initially, STUDIO+ will offer 15 complete seasons in
different genres, including action, science-fiction, drama and
horror, with a total of more than 200 videos.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Clarke)