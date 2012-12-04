MILAN Dec 4 Italy's Cairo Communication
has presented an offer for the TV assets of Telecom
Italia Media, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Telecom Italia aims to sell its loss-making TV
unit by the end of the year to cut its debt.
Earlier on Tuesday the head of Italy's Equinox fund said his
company had made a joint bid for Telecom Italia Media with
private equity fund Clessidra.
Bids for Telecom Italia Media SpA, which owns Italy's La7
and MTV channels, had been due on Monday but were extended by a
day, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)