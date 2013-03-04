BRIEF-Digi International notifies employees in France of restructuring plan
* Digi International- on May 31, Co notified employees who work in offices in France of its intent to institute a restructuring plan
MILAN, March 4 Telecom Italia Media, the Italian broadcaster controlled by Telecom Italia, has agreed to sell its flagship La7 channel to media firm Cairo Communication, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.
"It's confirmed. They gave it to Cairo," the source told Reuters.
The source confirmed what top La7 journalist Gad Lerner said in a tweet earlier on Monday.
On Friday, Telecom Italia Media confirmed plans to give final approval to the sale of La7 to Cairo at a board meeting on Monday. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Virtusa files for potential stock shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rvTyGz] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)