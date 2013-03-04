BRIEF-Digi International notifies employees in France of restructuring plan
* Digi International- on May 31, Co notified employees who work in offices in France of its intent to institute a restructuring plan
MILAN, March 4 Telecom Italia Media, the Italian broadcaster controlled by Telecom Italia, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its loss-making La7 channel to Cairo Communication for a symbolic 1 million euros ($1.30 million).
In a statement, Telecom Italia Media said La7 will be recapitalised before the transaction in order to give the channel a positive net financial position of at least 88 million euros.
As part of the agreement, Telecom Italia will waive 100 million euros in receivables due from its subsidiary.
Telecom Italia Media also approved its 2013-2015 business plan which foresees a positive net cash flow from 2014. EBITDA is expected to rise 36 percent and EBITDA margin to reach 33 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.7702 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Virtusa files for potential stock shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rvTyGz] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)