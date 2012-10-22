* Four bidders in the running for Telecom Italia Media
* Group may sell channels, TV network operator separately
* Weak ad market, regulatory issues cloud deal prospects
* Telecom Italia says expects media unit sale by year-end
By Danilo Masoni and Leila Abboud
MILAN, Oct 22 The sale of Italy's No.3
broadcaster Telecom Italia Media risks falling apart as
potential bidders worry about the future of the industry and
parent Telecom Italia considers a more radical sale
project.
Private equity fund Clessidra, Hutchison Whampoa's
Italian telecom operator, U.S. TV group Discovery Communications
and advertising firm Cairo Communication are
circling and have until Nov. 19 to submit binding offers.
But poor advertising sales and rising competition in Italy's
TV market mean the sale is not straightforward.
"A TV business in a G8 country is certainly valuable. But
there are clear risks of offers below market value," a person
familiar with the bidding process told Reuters.
"I see a 50 percent probability of the deal happening."
Loss-making Telecom Italia Media suffered for years from the
dominance of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset
empire and a lack of interest from major advertisers,
making owner Telecom Italia reluctant to invest in the business.
Now however, Berlusconi's media empire is struggling against
rivals like News Corp's broadcaster Sky Italia and a
host of online media, meaning Telecom Italia Media could provide
an 'in' for a buyer looking for a foothold in Italy.
That said, the country's advertising market is forecast to
drop 10 percent this year and 2 percent next. Any buyer with
pockets deep enough to withstand that may also have to face
increased competition from the sale, repeatedly delayed, of new
TV licences.
The uncertainty is likely to show in buyers' proposed
offers, which could disappoint debt-laden Telecom Italia. The
parent company values its 77 percent stake at 176 million euros.
Telecom Italia Media's market value is 270 million euros - the
shares have gained 29 percent on bid talk over the last six
months - and the unit has net debt of 200 million euros.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said last week
his group, which has debt of 30 billion euros, still expected to
sell the TV unit by the end of the year.
A sale would fetch welcome cash for Telecom Italia, which is
seeking to win back investor confidence. Its shares are down 10
percent this year. The sector index is down 4.5 percent.
"That this was not going to be an easy sale was clear from
the beginning. But the sale is moving forward, step by step," a
financial source with knowledge of the bidding told Reuters.
But Telecom Italia is also considering a spin-off of its
valuable landline infrastructure, valued at 9-15 billion euros,
as the former state-owned phone monopoly comes under pressure
from Rome to modernise Italy's creaking broadband network.
If Telecom Italia moves ahead with such a complex
transaction, its interest in selling the media unit could fade,
analysts and observers say.
Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said in September the
company would not sell its TV arm at any price, adding that the
buyer's industrial plan would be important too. He said a
spin-off of the network would be done purely for industrial
reasons.
Mediobanca and Citigroup are advising the company on
the sale of Telecom Italia Media.
CARVE UP?
Telecom Italia is open to bids for its whole media entity
but will also consider selling the cash-burning TV channels
separately from the profitable broadcast network operator.
Flagship La7 channel holds the key to Telecom Italia Media's
potential. Audience share peaked at 3.9 percent in 2011 thanks
to popular local anchors - some poached from Mediaset and
state-TV RAI - and incisive talk shows contrasting with
traditional political debates or shows featuring bikini-clad
models.
But La7 faces a key regulatory decision in the next six
months over whether it can keep its convenient single-digit
position on the TV zapper. Marketing studies show that Italian
TV audiences tend to stick to the lower channels on the dial,
and moving to a double-digit position could hurt ad sales.
"Losing the seven position on the dial would be a fatal
shot," the person familiar with the bidding said.
Telecom Italia Media's broadcast network operator, which
leases digital bandwidth to carry its own channels and a dozen
others, generates cash and has had a core profit margin between
35 and 57 percent since 2008. The frequency now leased to TV
channels could also be converted to carry telecom traffic after
2016 if regulators support the move, experts say.
The four suitors are very different animals.
Clessidra, Italy's largest private equity house, is the only
one bidding for both assets. But the fund values Telecom Italia
Media at 330-380 million euros, including debt, a source said -
meaning Telecom Italia looks unlikely to make a capital gain.
"Part of Telecom Italia's board is very keen on selling the
unit. If bids are not too damaging to its balance sheet they
might decide to swallow an offer below book value," an M&A
advisor said.
Ad group Cairo Communications has a lucrative contract to
sell ad space on Telecom Italia Media's TV channels through
2019. Buying the company would help it boost profits.
Italy's smallest mobile operator, Hutchison is more
attracted by the network operator business, while Discovery
wants the TV channels to build its existing activity in Italy.
Splitting up the company could raise a problem of parcelling
out debt, as creditors would prefer debt to be allocated on the
profitable part of the business.
Telecom Italia must also be sure not to weaken its core
business if it sells to a competitor such as Hutchison. But a
sale to Discovery, instead, could upset Berlusconi's Mediaset by
strengthening its competitor.
Observers have speculated that Clessidra and Cairo, both run
by men who have worked for Berlusconi in the past, could
minimise competition for the media mogul.
"It's a problem if the unit goes to the wrong buyer," said
Robin Bienenstock, analyst at Sanford Bernstein Research.
"The sale is horribly political but Telecom Italia doesn't
really need to sell and I don't think they will."