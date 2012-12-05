MILAN Dec 5 A third offer to buy Italian
broadcaster Telecom Italia Media could come overnight,
Tunisian businessman Tarak Ben Ammar, who sits on the board of
Telecom Italia, said on Wednesday.
Telecom Italia aims to sell its 77 percent stake in Telecom
Italia Media by the end of the year to help cut its debt.
On Tuesday Italian fund manager Equinox presented an offer
with fellow private equity investor Clessidra for Italy's
third-largest broadcaster. Media company Cairo Communication
also made an offer.
"A third offer could come by tomorrow morning," Tarak Ben
Ammar told a press conference. He said he did not know who could
make such an offer but said he had no intention of bidding for
the company.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)