MILAN, March 4 Telecom Italia Media said on Tuesday it had posted a narrower net loss of 132 million euros in 2013 after the sale of two loss-making television channels.

The company, which had posted a loss of 241 million euros in 2012, sold the La 7 and MTV channels in April and September 2013 respectively.

Telecom Italia Media, which is in talks with publisher L'Espresso for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities, said revenues in the period were slightly lower at 72.2 million euros while EBITDA fell 8.5 percent.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)