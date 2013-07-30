MILAN, July 30 Italian broadcaster Telecom
Italia Media said on Tuesday its net loss widened to
133.5 million euros ($176.9 million) in the first half from 35.0
million euros a year ago, hit by losses at its TV channels.
The company said the result included a negative impact
linked to the sale of loss-making La7 network and losses at its
MTV Italia channel, which will be sold by September.
Telecom Italia Media, controlled by phone group Telecom
Italia, said in a statement revenues rose to 38.6
million euros from 37.7 million euros, while net debt rose to
285.3 million euros from 260.1 million euros.
The company said it expected to achieve 2013 results in line
with 2012, "in comparable terms".
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)