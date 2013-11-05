MILAN Nov 5 Italian broadcasting company Telecom Italia Media said its nine-month net loss including discontinued operations rose to 128.1 million euros ($173 million) from 53.8 million euros a year ago.

The figure includes results from the loss-making TV channels it has sold to focus on its core network business, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia Media, which is in talks with publisher L'Espresso for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities, said revenues in the period were broadly flat at 56 million euros while EBITDA fell nearly 10 percent.

Looking forward, the company predicted a positive EBITDA throughout 2014-2016 and a positive cash flow from 2014.

Its board also approved a 100 million euro, one-year financing deal with its controlling shareholder, Telecom Italia , it said.

($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)