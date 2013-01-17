BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
MILAN Jan 17 The board of Telecom Italia has decided to extend talks with potential bidders for its television unit Telecom Italia Media, the group said on Thursday.
In a statement, the former telecoms monopoly said the board had given mandate to management to finalise negotiations in order to receive final and binding offers.
For a full story click on (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
* AT&T Inc - intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with that business