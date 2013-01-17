MILAN Jan 17 The board of Telecom Italia
has decided to extend talks with two bidders for its
TV unit Telecom Italia Media and a decision is now
expected by Feb. 7, a source close to the situation said on
Thursday.
The source, who was leaving a Telecom Italia board meeting,
said talks would be extended with both private equity fund
Clessidra and media firm Cairo Communication.
"No decision was made. The discussions continue with both
potential buyers," the source said. "A decision will be made by
Feb. 7."
(Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi,
editing by Luca Trogni)