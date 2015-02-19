BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 19 Telecom Italia will discuss a merger by incorporation of its Telecom Italia Media unit at a board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.
Shares of Telecom Italia Media were halted from trade earlier on Thursday pending a statement.
In the past Telecom Italia, which owns around 77 percent of the media unit, has not excluded a delisting.
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer