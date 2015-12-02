MILAN Dec 2 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has
recommended investors in Telecom Italia vote against
proposals by main shareholder Vivendi on new board
members, a document seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.
Vivendi is seeking a say over strategy after building up a
20.1 percent stake in the Italian phone incumbent and has
proposed adding four seats on the board.
In the document, Glass Lewis also recommended shareholders
vote in favour of plans to convert Telecom Italia savings shares
into ordinary stock at a Dec. 15 meeting.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)