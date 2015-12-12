MILAN Dec 12 Telecom Italia on Saturday defended a proposal to convert its savings shares into ordinary stock after its biggest shareholder Vivendi said it would abstain from voting on the measure at a shareholder meeting next week.

Vivendi's abstention means that the plan is unlikely to be approved as it would need a two-thirds majority of shareholders attending the Dec. 15 extraordinary meeting to back it.

It sets the scene for a showdown between the French group, Telecom Italia's board and investment funds that are big shareholders in the Italian group and support the conversion.

Telecom Italia's board approved the proposal to convert its 6 billion savings shares last month, in a move that helps it raise cash but also dilutes the holdings of both Vivendi and Xavier Niel, a French entrepreneur who has also recently taken an interest in the company.

Vivendi, led by financier Vincent Bollore, has a 20.1 percent stake in Telecom Italia but that could be diluted to around 14 percent by the conversion.

Meanwhile Niel, who emerged at the end of October as potentially Telecom Italia's second-biggest shareholder with call options that allow him to buy a 15.1 percent stake, could see that potential stake reduced to around 10 percent.

Telecom Italia said on Saturday the planned conversion had been approved by the board in the interests of all its shareholders and had been welcomed by analysts.

It also said that the terms of the conversion, questioned by Vivendi, had been set with the help of advisers Citi and Equita and were in line with those of similar operations in the past.

Vivendi said on Friday it was not convinced that the cash payment of 9.5 euro cents required to convert a saving share into an ordinary share was fully justified, and lamented the lack of a fairness opinion on behalf of ordinary stock holders.

In a sign of the tension building up ahead of Tuesday's meeting, the French group said that the decision to convert the shares was not urgent and should be taken by a board "that would better represent the current shareholders of Telecom Italia".

Vivendi, which for now does not have any seats on Telecom Italia's board, wants the shareholder meeting to approve a proposal to appoint four of its representatives.

That proposal however also appears set to fail as it is opposed by investment funds that hold around 65 percent of the Italian company's capital.

In the absence of a last-minute compromise, shareholders representing more than 60 percent of Telecom Italia's capital would need to turn out at the meeting for the conversion to have a chance of being approved despite Vivendi's abstention.

As of Friday night, Telecom Italia said that the shareholders entitled to take part in the meeting represented 55.6 percent of the capital. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Andrew Roche)