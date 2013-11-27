(Corrects reason for dropping case)
ROME Nov 27 A Rome judge has decided to drop a
criminal case against three former Telecom Italia
managers accused of having inflated the number of mobile phone
cards in use because there was no case to answer, a judicial
source said on Wednesday.
The three executives are former Telecom Italia chief
executive Riccardo Ruggiero and two former managers at the
company's mobile unit, TIM, Massimo Castelli and Luca Luciani.
The investigation, transferred to Rome from Milan a few
months ago, was looking into allegations that client data for
5.3 million SIM cards had been tampered with in the period
2006-2008.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Writing by Danilo Masoni;
Editing by Giselda Vagnoni, Greg Mahlich)