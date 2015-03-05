VIENNA, March 5 Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian telecom unit Drei aims to increase its market share to about 30 percent, Chief Executive Jan Trionow told reporters on Thursday.

"I think we have room to grow in terms of market share," Trionow said, adding he can see Drei reaching 30 percent from 27.6 percent now, putting it third behind Telekom Austria and T-Mobile. "We can offer many things an MVNO can't offer."

Like rivals Telekom Austria and Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile, Drei will see increased competition from mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) - often providing cheaper packages - with better service and hardware offers.

Around 16 new entrants will enter Austria's telecoms market in the form of MVNOs, which rent infrastructure from other operators, as part of regulatory conditions in the wake of Hutchison Whampoa's acquisition of Orange Austria in 2013.

The conditions were imposed to ensure heightened competition will dampen price increases after the merger. The MVNOs will "liven up" the Austrian market, Trionow said, adding he expected prices per telecommunication unit to continue falling.

Hofer, the Austrian arm of German discounter Aldi, launched a new mobile telecommunications service in January, offering cheaper prices than another recent MVNO entrant.

"Of course it's about margins... If you expect that an operator invests more into its network, you have to accept that they can make more revenues," Trionow said.

When asked about potential acquisitions in Europe, Trionow pointed to Hutchison Whampoa's 10 billion pound ($15 billion) move to buy Telefonica O2 UK.

"You see the tendency that our owner continues to invest in mobile communication in Europe."

