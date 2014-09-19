BRASILIA, Sept 19 Spain's Telefonica SA
has resolved the antitrust concerns it faced in Brazil by
getting rid of its Telecom Italia stake in a deal finalized on
Friday to acquire local broadband provider GVT, according to two
government sources.
Telefonica agreed to buy GVT from France's Vivendi SA
for 7.2 billion euros ($9.3 billion) in cash and
shares, including its remaining 5.7 percent stake in Telecom
Italia SpA.
By exiting Telecom Italia, whose local wireless carrier TIM
Participações SA competes with Telefonica Brasil SA
, the Spanish company has complied with a December
ruling by Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade, the two sources
said, requesting anonymity due to ongoing deliberations.
Regulators' focus will now be on whether Vivendi's minority
stakes in Telefonica and Telecom Italia pose any risk to healthy
competition between their Brazilian units, the sources said.
"In theory, Telefonica has resolved its problem, but the
concern becomes Vivendi, albeit to a lesser degree," said one of
the government sources. "The situation is still not so clear.
The concern is there, but it's hard to be sure about any
potential restrictions."
The second source said regulators would not necessarily
block the deal, but they could require measures to keep Vivendi
from weighing in on decisions about the Brazilian market.
($1 = 0.775 euros)
