BRASILIA, Sept 30 Claro, the Brazilian mobile
operator run by Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV, won
a new national broadcast license for fourth-generation (4G) cell
spectrum in the 700 MHz range with a bid of 1.947 billion reais
($795 million) on Tuesday.
Rivals Telefonica Brasil SA and TIM Participações
SA, the country's two biggest carriers, remained in
the dispute for two other national 4G licenses. Fourth-place
mobile operator Grupo Oi SA said last week it would
not participate in the auction.
($1 = 2.45 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy Editing by W Simon)