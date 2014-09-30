BRASILIA, Sept 30 Claro, the Brazilian mobile operator run by Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV, won a new national broadcast license for fourth-generation (4G) cell spectrum in the 700 MHz range with a bid of 1.947 billion reais ($795 million) on Tuesday.

Rivals Telefonica Brasil SA and TIM Participações SA, the country's two biggest carriers, remained in the dispute for two other national 4G licenses. Fourth-place mobile operator Grupo Oi SA said last week it would not participate in the auction.

($1 = 2.45 Brazilian reais)