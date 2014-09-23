(Adds comments by former communications minister and industry
source, adds share price)
By Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Grupo Oi SA,
Brazil's most indebted telecom company, backed out of a key
auction for fourth-generation (4G) cell spectrum on Tuesday,
adding to speculation of an upcoming takeover in a highly
competitive wireless market.
Any Brazilian wireless carrier left out of the auction this
month will likely face merger pressure from other players, the
superintendent of competition at telecom regulator Anatel told
Reuters in July.
Speculation has swirled this year over possible mergers in
Brazil's cooling telecom market, where stiff competition and
expensive investments in new technology are hurting profit.
"Oi is positioning itself for a consolidation of the market.
That is going to happen and this decision is clearly related,"
said an industry source who asked not to be named because of the
strategic sensitivity of the issue.
Oi's decision means only three of an existing four major
cellphone carriers will have nationwide 4G coverage on the most
cost-effective bandwidth.
The auction scheduled for Sept. 30 will focus on bandwidth
in the 700 MHz range, which offers up to four times the coverage
per tower of the 2.5 GHz spectrum auctioned in 2012. Rivals
Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participações SA
and the Claro unit of Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV
handed in their sealed bids on Tuesday.
Oi said it had sufficient bandwidth in the 2.5 GHz range to
meet clients' 4G needs until 2017, adding that it could use
bandwidth in the 1.8 GHz range in the future. The company
declined to comment on rumors of an upcoming merger.
Oi hired Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual
last month to explore a possible joint bid for TIM with America
Movil, which also expressed interest.
BTG is also looking to include Telefonica in a joint bid,
according to the industry source. The Spanish rival has been
focused on its takeover of local broadband operator GVT and
declined to comment on any potential talks with Oi.
Oi's 46 billion reais ($19 billion) of debt has limited its
maneuvering room, adding to speculation that TIM's parent
company, Telecom Italia SpA, could respond with a
takeover offer for Oi.
Oi shares were up 1.7 percent at 1.80 reais on Tuesday in
Sao Paulo trading.
With Oi out of the auction, the result is likely to fall
short of the expectations of the Brazilian government, which had
structured bidding to maximize revenue from licenses as it
struggles to meet its budget target this year.
"With one potential participant down and growing concerns
about the current industry situation, there is one serious loser
here: the government," said former communications minister
Juarez Quadros.
($1 = 2.41 Brazilian reais)
