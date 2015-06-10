FRANKFURT, June 10 Bids exceed 3 billion euros ($3.39 billion) in Germany's auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators, data of the German telecoms regulator showed on Wednesday.

Germany started the auction two weeks ago, setting a floor at 1.5 billion euros.

Bidders in the auction are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)