WASHINGTON Jan 28 TracFone, owned by America Movil SAB, has agreed to pay $40 million to reimburse customers who purchased prepaid unlimited data plans that turned out to have maximum limits, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The FTC alleged that TracFone advertised unlimited data plans for $45 a month but either cut off or slowed, also known as "throttled," the data once users hit a fixed limit. The FTC said millions of customers had been "throttled." (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)