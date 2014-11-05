(Adds industry reaction, analyst's comment)
By Paul Sandle and Ankush Sharma
Nov 5 The British government said on Wednesday
it could force mobile phone network operators to improve
coverage in rural parts of the country for simple voice calls
and text, eliminating so-called "not-spots".
One possible solution would be to introduce a compulsory
national roaming plan which would switch users' phones to
whichever network gives the strongest signal, the government
said, in announcing a range of proposals.
The government has set a deadline of Nov. 26 for the
industry and other interested parties to respond.
"It can't be right that in a fifth of the UK people cannot
use their phones to make a call," said Sajid Javid, the
Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.
"The government isn't prepared to let that situation
continue," he said.
Network operators, however, who have spent billions of
pounds on building their networks, are fiercely opposed to
sharing them with rivals.
EE, the country's largest mobile operator, said national
roaming would affect network reliability and might also lead to
price rises. EE is a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom
and France's Orange SA.
Vodafone agreed, saying such a scheme would be
technically far more complex than international roaming, slow to
implement and could cause problems with network resilience.
"National roaming would also be extremely challenging from a
legal and regulatory perspective as UK mobile operators have
paid the government hundreds of millions of pounds for spectrum
licences on the basis of existing regulation founded on the
principle of competing networks," the company said.
MAST SHARING
The three other options proposed by the government are: to
increase infrastructure sharing by enabling operators to put
transmitters on each other's masts; obliging the networks to
cover a certain percentage of the UK; giving mobile virtual
network operators (MVNOs) access to all four of the national
networks.
Analyst Matthew Howett at consultancy firm Ovum said a
combination of infrastructure sharing and tougher obligations
was the most likely outcome of the consultation.
"While national roaming sounded attractive to those with
coverage issues, it is a messy solution that ought to be
abandoned," he said.
He also noted that the government's plan only dealt with
voice services carried on older 2G networks.
Licences for new 4G mobile broadband services include
tougher obligations, for example a requirement in one licence to
serve 98 percent of the population by 2017.
The lower frequencies used for 4G services also range over
larger areas, making them better for rural coverage, although 4G
networks do not yet carry voice calls.
As well as upsetting the mobile industry, Javid's proposals
also put him on a collision course with a ministerial colleague,
according to a report in The Times on Wednesday.
The paper said that a confidential letter it has seen from
Home Secretary Theresa May said the proposals by Javid for
switching networks could jeopardise the fight against terrorism,
by complicating the ability of security agencies to intercept
suspect calls.
National roaming, and another proposal to allow a company to
launch services using all four networks, "could have a
detrimental impact on law enforcement, security and intelligence
agency access to communications data and lawful intercept", the
newspaper quoted her as saying.
The Home Office said it would not comment on a leaked
document.
