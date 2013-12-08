(Adds fund manager comment, details)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON Dec 9 Telecom New Zealand
will sell AAPT, the wholesale arm of its Australian
telecommunications infrastructure unit, to Australia's TPG
Telecom Limited for A$450 million ($409 million),
enabling the struggling company to repay its debts.
Telecom is unloading the unit after selling AAPT's consumer
division in 2010. Acquired in 2001 for around A$2.3 billion,
AAPT has been a constant underperformer due to intense
competition in Australia's retail telecom market.
The sale comes after Telecom signalled at the start of the
year it was shifting away from the infrastructure space to
target mobile and data operations to improve revenue growth.
"The sale of AAPT is consistent with this strategy and with
our desire to focus principally on our New Zealand operations
and on the needs of New Zealand customers," Telecom Chief
Executive Simon Moutter said in a statement.
The wholesale unit's earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation fell 14.9 percent to A$57 million
on the year ended June due to a slump in sales, weighing down
the struggling telecom company's bottom line.
Shares in Telecom rose 1.5 percent to a three-week high of
NZ$2.33 ($1.93) following the announcement.
One fund manager said that Telecom had locked in an
attractive price for the unit, around 6.4 times AAPT's current
annualised EBITDA, compared with around 4.9 times for Telecom as
a whole, while the acquisition would enable TPG Telecom to
compete better in Australia's wholesale telecom market.
"It gives them access to a part of the market which is
attractive to them. They should be able to get some synergies
out of this business," said Paul Harrison, managing director at
Salt Funds Management.
"It was the only business Telecom had in Australia, so it
makes more sense for a local operator to own it than Telecom."
Telecom said it would provide further guidance on how it
would use the proceeds from the AAPT sale at its first-half
profit announcement on Feb. 21, adding that it planned to
complete the sale on Feb. 28.
($1 = 1.0991 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2096 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alistair Lyon)