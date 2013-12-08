(Adds fund manager comment, details)

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON Dec 9 Telecom New Zealand will sell AAPT, the wholesale arm of its Australian telecommunications infrastructure unit, to Australia's TPG Telecom Limited for A$450 million ($409 million), enabling the struggling company to repay its debts.

Telecom is unloading the unit after selling AAPT's consumer division in 2010. Acquired in 2001 for around A$2.3 billion, AAPT has been a constant underperformer due to intense competition in Australia's retail telecom market.

The sale comes after Telecom signalled at the start of the year it was shifting away from the infrastructure space to target mobile and data operations to improve revenue growth.

"The sale of AAPT is consistent with this strategy and with our desire to focus principally on our New Zealand operations and on the needs of New Zealand customers," Telecom Chief Executive Simon Moutter said in a statement.

The wholesale unit's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 14.9 percent to A$57 million on the year ended June due to a slump in sales, weighing down the struggling telecom company's bottom line.

Shares in Telecom rose 1.5 percent to a three-week high of NZ$2.33 ($1.93) following the announcement.

One fund manager said that Telecom had locked in an attractive price for the unit, around 6.4 times AAPT's current annualised EBITDA, compared with around 4.9 times for Telecom as a whole, while the acquisition would enable TPG Telecom to compete better in Australia's wholesale telecom market.

"It gives them access to a part of the market which is attractive to them. They should be able to get some synergies out of this business," said Paul Harrison, managing director at Salt Funds Management.

"It was the only business Telecom had in Australia, so it makes more sense for a local operator to own it than Telecom."

Telecom said it would provide further guidance on how it would use the proceeds from the AAPT sale at its first-half profit announcement on Feb. 21, adding that it planned to complete the sale on Feb. 28. ($1 = 1.0991 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.2096 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alistair Lyon)