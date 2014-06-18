(Official - correct spelling of Appserv from Appserve)

WELLINGTON, June 18 Telecom Corporation Of New Zealand Ltd

* Acquires business cloud specialist Appserv Ltd

* Acquisition seen as complement to the purchase in 2013 of Revera and the ongoing investment in data centres

* Deal expected to be completed by early July

* The purchase price for the shares is NZ$17 million ($14.72 million). ($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars)