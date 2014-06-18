UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
(Official - correct spelling of Appserv from Appserve)
WELLINGTON, June 18 Telecom Corporation Of New Zealand Ltd
* Acquires business cloud specialist Appserv Ltd
* Acquisition seen as complement to the purchase in 2013 of Revera and the ongoing investment in data centres
* Deal expected to be completed by early July
* The purchase price for the shares is NZ$17 million ($14.72 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.