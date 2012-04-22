WELLINGTON, April 23 New Zealand's Telecom Corp Ltd has appointed Simon Moutter, the current chief executive of Auckland International Airport Ltd, as its new chief executive, the companies said on Monday.

Moutter is a former chief operating officer at Telecom, before he left to head the airport company.

"Simon's knowledge of the telecommunications industry in New Zealand is strong and deep, and he is a proven CEO of a significant listed organisation," said Mark Verbiest, Telecom Chairman in a statement.

Moutter will replace outgoing chief executive Paul Reynolds, who has steered the company through a demerger.

Telecom is refocusing on its retail business, after the firm split off its line network operations in December so its former network division, Chorus Ltd, could participate in building the bulk of the government sponsored fast broadband network.

Shares in Telecom closed on Friday at NZ$2.55, while Auckland International Airport, a top-10 stock and the country's biggest airport, closed at NZ$2.515.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)