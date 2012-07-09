BRIEF-H and R Century Union unit signs contract with AHTV
* Says its unit signed TV drama copyright license contract with AHTV worth 170 million yuan
WELLINGTON, July 10 New Zealand's Telecom Corp Ltd on Tuesday said it had stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and would start trading on the over-the-counter market.
The country's dominant telecommunications company said its last day of trade on the NYSE was Monday, and that OTC trading of its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) would start under the ticker NZTCY. (Gyles Beckford)
* Says its unit signed TV drama copyright license contract with AHTV worth 170 million yuan
* Says previous CEO Kim Ui Seo will begin to serve as co-CEO in the company as well