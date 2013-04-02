BRIEF-Route1 Inc files complaint against Airwatch LLC
* Route1 Inc - yesterday company filed complaint against Airwatch LLC in U.S. District court for district of delaware for infringement of U.S. Patent
LONDON, April 2 Telecom Plus PLC : * Confident of reporting full year profits in line with market expectations * Strong fourth quarter for distributor, customer and service numbers * Intention to pay a final dividend of 18P per share
* Route1 Inc - yesterday company filed complaint against Airwatch LLC in U.S. District court for district of delaware for infringement of U.S. Patent
* Finisar Corporation appoints Helene Simonet as new director
* Facebook Inc - starting to roll out new camera with effects and two additional ways to share the photos and videos users take - Blog