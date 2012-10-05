Oct 5 British utility company Telecom Plus Plc said it expects to post a higher pretax profit for the first half of the year as it added more customers.

"Shareholders can expect a significant increase in our interim dividend payment," the company said.

Telecom Plus, which supplies gas, electricity, fixed and mobile telecoms and broadband, said its customer count rose 5.5 percent since the end of fiscal 2012 to 438,146.

The company said it was comfortable with full-year market expectations for both earnings and dividends.

Separately, Kcom Group Plc, which provides communications services for enterprise and public sector organisations across the United Kingdom, said it had performed in line with expectations during the first half although net debt increased.

Telecom Plus shares closed at 872 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.