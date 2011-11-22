* H1 revenue up 10 pct to 161.7 mln stg

* Profit before tax up 31 pct to 11.1 mln stg

* Says confident about prospects (Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 22 British utility supplier Telecom Plus reported a 31 percent rise in profit in the six months to end-September after it increased its customer base in the summer.

The group, which supplies gas, electricity, fixed and mobile telecoms and broadband, posted pretax profit of 11.1 million pounds on revenue up 10 percent to 161.7 million pounds.

Customer numbers increased by 21,349 to 392,699, with about 40 percent of new customers taking at least four major services, it said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Andrew Lindsay said the group had "considerable confidence" in its prospects.

"In an uncertain economic climate, our business is well positioned to deliver continuing strong organic growth in customer numbers, with rising revenues, profitability and earnings," he said.

Telecom Plus is increasing its interim dividend to 10 pence a share, from 8 pence, and said it intends to pay a total dividend of 27 pence for the full year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)