* Expects FY profit to be marginally ahead of mkt views

* Customer numbers up by 31,180

* Shares up 4.85 percent

LONDON, Feb 13 British utility supplier Telecom Plus said it expected full-year profit to be marginally ahead of market forecasts, helped by growing customer numbers and an increasing average take-up of services.

The group, which supplies gas, electricity, fixed and mobile telecoms and broadband, said in recent weeks 50 percent of new customers were taking at least four services, with customer numbers for the first nine months of the year ahead by 31,180.

"The business is performing strongly, and ahead of expectations, despite the current uncertain economic climate," Chief Executive Andrew Lindsay said in a statement on Monday.

"The quality of our customer base continues to improve, with a steady rise in the average number of services being taken by each customer," he added.

The firm said that the nature of its wholesale supply agreement with npower had also protected it from warmer weather this winter and recent hikes in retail energy prices.

Brewin Dolphin analyst Mark Fleetwood upped his forecast for full-year pretax profit to 30.2 million pounds ($47.57 million)from 29.5 million pounds.

Shares in Telecom Plus were up 4.85 percent at 656.09 pence at 0805 GMT.