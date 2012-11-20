LONDON Nov 20 Telecom Plus PLC : * Auto alert - Telecom Plus PLC H1 pretax profit rose 8.7 percent to

12.1 million STG * Auto alert - Telecom Plus PLC H1 revenue rose 30 percent to 210

million STG * Auto alert - Telecom Plus PLC interim dividend up 30 percent to 13

pence per share * Customer numbers up by 22,657 to 438,146 * Board has expressed confidence that we will deliver record turnover, profits

for the full year;