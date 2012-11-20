Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
LONDON Nov 20 Telecom Plus PLC : * Auto alert - Telecom Plus PLC H1 pretax profit rose 8.7 percent to
12.1 million STG * Auto alert - Telecom Plus PLC H1 revenue rose 30 percent to 210
million STG * Auto alert - Telecom Plus PLC interim dividend up 30 percent to 13
pence per share * Customer numbers up by 22,657 to 438,146 * Board has expressed confidence that we will deliver record turnover, profits
for the full year;
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.