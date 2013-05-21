May 21 British utility supplier Telecom Plus Plc
said full-year profit rose about 13 percent helped by a
larger customer base and higher average revenue per customer.
The company, which provides gas, electricity, fixed line
telephone and broadband internet services, said pretax profit
was 34.6 million pounds ($52.66 million) for the year ended
March 31, compared with 30.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Telecom Plus said its average revenue per customer increased
14.5 percent to 1,363 pounds during the year. Its customer base
grew to over 461,000 during the period, from 415,000 in the
prior year.
"The quality of our customer base has continued to improve,
with over 55 percent of new members applying for at least 4 core
services during the year. This has resulted in lower churn,
lower bad debts and higher average revenue per customer," Chief
Executive Andrew Lindsay said.