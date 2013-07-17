July 17 British utility provider Telecom Plus reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter customer numbers and said it expects profit in the first half of the year to be ahead of last year.

The company, which owns and operates the Utility Warehouse brand, said it added 13,372 customers in the quarter-ended June 30 taking its customer base to 474,404.

The British company provides gas, electricity, fixed-line telephone and broadband internet services, allowing customers to save on utility bills by using a single supplier.

The company markets its services through individual distributors - mostly clients who work part-time and promote the company's services to friends, family and colleagues at work.