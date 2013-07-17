BRIEF-Simei Media sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 90 pct to 140 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 44.9 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan
LONDON, July 17 Telecom Plus PLC : * Q1 customer numbers up by 13,372 to 474,404 * Q1 number of services up by 64,267 to 1,666,327 * Says first-half profit expected to be modestly ahead of last year * Says to report record turnover, profit, dividends for full year in line with
market expectations
April 3 Zhongxin Information Development Inc Ltd Shanghai :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.8 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment