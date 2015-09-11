Sept 11 Want to own the new iPhone without
burning a hole in your pocket every month? Sprint seems to be
the cheapest option in the United States.
Sprint Corp's offer for the 16 GB iPhone 6S with a
basic data, calling and text plan costs between $3 and $10.50
less per month than a competing offer from the other three top
U.S. carriers.
The competition in the U.S. wireless industry is fierce and
the launch of the newest iPhone iteration on Wednesday is a
chance for carriers to lure customers away from their rivals.
But, Apple Inc served up a curve ball by offering
its own financing scheme for an unlocked iPhone, which gives a
customer the liberty to switch between carriers, rather than be
tied down by a contract with one carrier.
However, Sprint's plan works out to be cheaper, on a per
month basis, than even buying the iPhone from Apple and going
for the cheapest wireless plan on offer.
Sprint is charging $22 per month for the 16 GB iPhone 6S,
under a 21-month lease. That along with a basic talk, text and
data plan, worth $45, will cost a customer $67 per month.
A T-Mobile US Inc plan similar to Sprint's will
cost about $70 per month - $20 for the phone with an 18-month
agreement and $50 for a basic wireless plan.
Sprint and T-Mobile usually offer cheaper plans to lure
customers from Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc
, the top two U.S. wireless companies, which analysts say
have better networks.
Verizon's plan costs about $77.08 per month, $27.08 for the
iPhone over two years and $50 for a wireless plan.
AT&T's plan, Next12, costs about $77.50 per month, $32.50
for a 20-month phone contract and $45 for a wireless plan.
Under Apple's offer, the iPhone 6S will cost $32.41 per
month. Paired with a basic $45 wireless plan, among the cheapest
available, the phone would cost $77.41 per month.
And what when a new iPhone is launched?
Sprint allows users to upgrade every time a new iPhone is
launched, which typically happens once every year, and charges
an activation fee.
T-Mobile allows a free upgrade at any time, while AT&T
offers the option of a free upgrade after 12 months.
Verizon's plan also permits an upgrade at any time, but
requires customers to pay off the remaining cost of the iPhone.
Still, there are advantages in opting for Apple's financing
plan.
Apple's scheme includes AppleCare+, a warranty program that
provides two years of hardware protection, instead of the
standard one year, as well as coverage for two incidents in
cases of accidental damage.
