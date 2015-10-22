PARIS Oct 22 French mobile operators Bouygues
Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and
SFR won regulatory approval for their bids for the 700
MHz frequency band being auctioned by the government, the ARCEP
regulator said.
"The authority examined these applications to verify, first,
that they were eligible and, second, that they satisfied the
qualification criteria listed in the call for applications,"
Arcep said on Thursday.
ARCEP said it concluded that all four companies were
authorised to participate in the auctions, which are due to
begin on Nov. 16.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)