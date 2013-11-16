BRUSSELS Nov 16 The board of Belgian
telecommunications company Belgacom temporarily gave
the powers of chief executive on Saturday to Chief Financial
Officer Ray Stewart and Board Chairman Stefaan De Clerck, the
company said in a statement.
The arrangement follows the dismissal of Chief Executive
Didier Bellens from the job on Friday for his repeated criticism
of the authorities. The government owns 53.5 percent of
Belgacom.
"To ensure management continuity, and in the interests of
the company and all its stakeholders, the Board of Directors has
decided to delegate the powers of the CEO with immediate effect
to Mr. Ray Stewart and Mr. Stefaan De Clerck, Chairman of the
Belgacom Board of Directors," the statement said.
It said the board has decided to immediately start the
procedure for recruiting a new CEO for the Belgacom Group and
would hire an external headhunting agency to find one.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Toby Chopra)