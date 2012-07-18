SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazilian telecom regulator
Anatel may suspend sales of mobile phone plans by three phone
providers in some states after consumer complaints over dropped
calls and other problems, according to a report on the website
of newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Wednesday.
Folha reported without citing sources that Anatel was aiming
potential measures at wireless providers TIM Participacoes,
the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, Grupo
Oi and Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's
America Movil.
A spokeswoman for Anatel said by telephone she could neither
confirm nor deny the newspaper's report.